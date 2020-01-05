It’s that time of year when people begin to set goals or resolutions to better themselves for the new year; exercise more, eat better, get a raise, save more money, travel, and more. Even if you don’t make a list, most people have personal and professional goals they want to tackle with the start of a new year.

Will you be able to make the changes you’re hoping for in 2020?

Determine what helps you feel successful. Is it flexibility? Accountability? Multitasking? Once you identify what motivates you in your daily life, you can apply similar strategies to your new goals. These could be as simple as making a list of home improvement projects you’d like to accomplish or as complicated as learning a new skill or as straightforward as meditating for five minutes before bed every day. Personal success is solely about you, so it makes sense to build your success strategy around what works for you.

Have grace and allow yourself to be uncomfortable. Half the battle is your mentality: Remember that failures and setbacks can still lead to growth. Most of us want instant gratification or immediate success and give up quickly when it doesn’t happen overnight. Funny, since a lot of the goals we set for the new year generally require us to try new things or improve in an area. Having grace with ourselves while sitting in discomfort allows us to show up, fail, grow, learn, and keep pushing through.

Learn your strengths and weaknesses. Play to your strengths and your circumstances. If you’ve set a goal to go to the gym more, but your life gets busier as the day goes on, go to the gym in the morning before everyone is awake or late at night when everyone is asleep. Instead of committing to a gym, do a workout from home to build consistency, then pursue a gym membership. Whatever your resolution, set yourself up for success by recognizing your gifts and strengths while acknowledging your weaknesses and limitations.

If it works, keep going! The other half of the battle is showing up. If that Saturday morning exercise class energizes you for the rest of the week, sign up for next month’s classes even if you aren’t good at it yet.

If meditating five minutes before bed is your goal, even though your mind wanders easily, keep it up. Admit when something is not a good fit. Forcing yourself to do something you genuinely don’t enjoy or understand can be a disaster. If your knee throbs after you leave a spin class, then stop going. Don’t give up, reroute your efforts, and find a different activity to keep you moving. Be gracious, kind, and patient with yourself. Goals are supposed to stretch us, not destroy us.

With a bit of resolve, a healthy heaping of realism, and a good dose of patience, you may keep those resolutions on track in 2020.