As we depart for winter break, I would like to give an update on the ongoing bond issue projects throughout the district.

Installation for the new artificial turf at Rigdon Field at Doenges Memorial Stadium and the Lady Bruin Softball Field has already begun and will be ready for their upcoming seasons. The old pressbox demolition atop Custer Stadium begins this week as well as the construction of the new vocational agriculture classroom and shop space on the south end of the high school campus near the indoor practice facility. Both projects will be completed by the 2020-21 academic year.

Smaller bond projects to improve school safety to be completed soon include the installation of a lighted crosswalk at 18th Street and Hillcrest Drive for Bartlesville High School. Lockdown shades for classroom door window panels and security cameras across the district will be updated in the coming months, with additional cameras and new exterior locks at all facilities, along with security access fobs for employees. Replacement LobbyGuard systems to screen school visitors are also on hand and are installed as needed.

By the end of next semester, we will have received our new route buses, completing the update of our fleet with all buses being from 2016 or later. The older buses will be designated as surplus and available for auction in the summer.

Work will continue over the summer with the construction of expanded parking at Ranch Heights Elementary, a car line drive at Central Middle school, and the installation of an orchestra stage lift in the BHS Fine Arts Center and replacing original elevators at Madison Middle School and Bartlesville High School. Additional work will be completed on some new HVAC systems for Madison, finally completing the replacement of all of the original HVAC equipment at that site which was installed over a half-century ago when it opened as Sooner High. Madison will also get an improved cafeteria serving line. The decade-old electronic whiteboards and classroom ceiling projectors at Ranch Heights, Wayside, and Wilson elementary schools will be replaced by new touchscreen displays, with the remaining three elementary schools receiving that upgrade the following summer. The schools to go first were the ones with the highest numbers of original electronic whiteboards which are reaching the end of their service life.

Bond funding will also provide new social studies curricular materials for the next academic year, such as electronic textbooks for secondary school students to use with their Chromebooks, and fund Chromebook carts for each fifth-grade classroom.

We are proud of the work being done across the district to improve its academic and extracurricular offerings and enhance school safety. This progress depends on bond issue funding approved by voters, and we greatly appreciate the support of our community.

I would like to wish all of you and your families a happy, healthy, and relaxing winter break. GO BRUINS!