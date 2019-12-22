Tri County Tech student, Brianna Mumma, was recently named the Downtown Kiwanis Club’s High School Student of the Month for December. Mumma, a Bartlesville High School junior, is currently enrolled in the Teacher Prep program and will finish in May.

“My favorite part about this program is the little family we have created,” Mumma said. “There is so much support and we are learning so much about becoming teachers and what it really takes to become educators.”

Mumma said she was originally enrolled in the Marketing program at TCT. However, the week before classes started Mumma knew she should be and decided to switch to pursue her passion within the Teacher Prep program.

In addition to the teacher prep program, Mumma stays involved. She holds the position of Secretary for the CTSO executive board, she has been on the honor roll for Bartlesville High School multiple times, is a varsity cheerleader for BHS, attends her youth group every week, and volunteers in the children’s ministry.

“Mumma is an amazing role model,” said Shelly Stephens, Teacher Prep Instructor at TCT. “She is attentive to instruction, diligent and competent in her work, and has a friendly and welcoming attitude towards me and her classmates. When we have worked in the field she has been a terrific representative of TCT.

Upon graduating from Tri County Tech, Mumma plans to complete high school in May 2021, with 15 credit hours for college. She plans to attend the University of Arkansas and obtain a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, with a minor in either math or English.