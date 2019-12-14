The Made in Oklahoma Coalition believes holiday entertaining should be fun, not stressful.

With that in mind, they’d like to interrupt your regularly scheduled holiday anxiety for a brief reminder they have you covered with ideas for savory appetizers to serve a crowd.

Whether it’s the expected uptick in holiday walk-around snacking or you’re hosting a crowd, folks won’t be able to keep their hands out of these bowls full of local flavor.

Everyone’s favorite sausage balls are even better with Shawnee Mills biscuit mix and Greer’s Ranch House sausage. Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly adds not only a twist but swift kick to the palate. This version can be made ahead and popped into the freezer until party time to keep that to-do list lean.

Cheese balls are second only to snowballs in popularity this time of year. You can’t make your own snowballs, but the MIO Coalition has whipped up several variations on the classic holiday snacking hub with smoked almonds and fresh herbs from Scissortail Farms.

There’s a flavor profile for everyone and it can be prepared and refrigerated until there’s a snacking emergency, party to attend, or a late addition to the gift list. Otherwise, store covered until you serve them with a holiday grazing board of crackers, nuts, fruit, veggies and smoked meats.

Happy holidays!

Sausage balls with pepper jelly

Makes about 48 balls

•2 packages Shawnee Mills buttermilk biscuit mix

•1 pound Greer’s Ranch House pork sausage

•2 cups shredded cheddar or Monterey jack cheese

•1/4 cup Hiland milk

•Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly

Preheat the oven to 375 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or spray with nonstick spray.

In a large bowl, combine biscuit mix, sausage and cheese. Use a fork to mix until well blended. Add the milk to moisten, and continue to blend. Form into walnut-size balls. Arrange the balls on the baking sheets and bake for 20 minutes or just until golden brown.

Serve hot with Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly.

Note: These are perfect to make ahead, freeze and reheat when ready. From frozen, bake at 350 F for 20 to 30 minutes.

Holiday cheese balls

Each cheese ball serves 10-12.

•2 packages Hiland cream cheese, softened

•8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, finely grated

•1 cup Ace in the Bowl Salsa

•1 tablespoon bread crumbs

•1 cup Choctaw Farms Pecans, chopped

Combine the cream cheese, cheddar cheese, salsa and bread crumbs. Mix using a heavy spoon until fully incorporated. Spoon onto a large piece of plastic wrap, pulling around the cheese mixture to form a ball. Refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours.

Remove from plastic wrap, and coat by rolling the cheese ball in the chopped pecans.

Pinecone cheese ball

•2 packages Hiland cream cheese, softened

•8 ounces mild cheddar cheese, finely grated

•1 cup Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly

•1 tablespoon bread crumbs

•2 to 3 cups smoked salted almonds

Combine the softened cream cheese, cheddar cheese, pepper jelly and bread crumbs. Mix using a heavy spoon until fully incorporated. Spoon onto a large piece of plastic wrap, pulling around the cheese mixture to form a pinecone shape.

Refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours.

Remove from plastic wrap, and coat by placing whole almonds in rows forming the cone scales.

Snowball cheese ball

•2 packages Hiland cream cheese, softened

•16 ounces Lovera’s Hand-Formed Traditional Caciocavera, shredded finely

•1 package Scissortail Farms Thyme, finely chopped

•2 tablespoons Hiland Whole Milk or Heavy Cream

•1 teaspoon fine sea salt

Combine the softened cream cheese, half of the Caciocavera cheese, 1 1/2 tablespoons thyme, milk and sea salt. Mix using a heavy spoon until fully incorporated. Spoon onto a large piece of plastic wrap, pulling around the cheese mixture to form into a ball. Refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours.

Remove from plastic wrap, and coat by rolling the cheese ball in the remaining cheese and garnish with whole sprigs of thyme.