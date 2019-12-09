EDITORS NOTE: Historian Joe L. Todd interviewed Jacob Chassereau on May 14, 1988 in Kansas City, Mo., At the reunion of the USS Oklahoma.

Jacob Chassereau was born in Charleston S.C. on April 9, 1921.

T: Why did you join the Navy?

C: I joined the CCC camps in 1939. I stayed a year and a half and I still wanted a job and they were hard to find. I had a brother in law in the Navy and he helped me get in and I stayed twenty years and retired.

T: Where did you go for your Boot Camp?

C: Norfolk, Virginia in July of 1940. I spent eight weeks there and was sent to the west coast and assigned to the USS Oklahoma. She was docked at Long Beach.

T: When you first saw the Oklahoma, what did you think?

C: I was frightened. On the troop train across the country, one sailor had the measles and when we got aboard, they quarantined us in this little casemate for fourteen days. We had hammocks to sleep in while in that casemate. In fact, I slept in a hammock for ten or eleven months before I got a bunk.

T: Describe your quarters on the ship?

C: To begin with, we were in that casemate for fourteen days. There was a five inch gun in that casemate. The overhead was for storage for the mess tables. Each day, the mess cooks had to lower the tables and set them up. After the meal the tables had to be replaced. We had good food on the ship.

T: What was your rank when you went aboard?

C: Seaman Second.

T: To what division were you assigned?

C: Sixth division, port side midship, the first deck down. That is where the torpedo came in. If I had been down there, I wouldn’t be talking to you today.

T: What maneuvers did you make on the Oklahoma?

C: Went to Hawaii and operated out of there and then went back to the states. We broke a propeller shaft on the way back and went into dry dock. We had three weeks leave there then we went back to Hawaii.

T: Why did the shaft break?

C: We hit a storm and it was rough. The stern came out of the water and the screws came out of the water and then when the screw came out, it speeded up and when it hit the water, the shaft couldn’t take the sudden slow down.

T: When did that happen?

C: Sometime in 1941. I’m not sure of the date. We were two days out of San Francisco and we went into Hunter’s Point Dry Dock in San Francisco.

T: Were you on board the Oklahoma sunk the freight train?

C: No, that was in Bremerton. She left Bremerton and went to Long Beach and that is when I boarded her.

T: What was your average day on the Oklahoma.

C: Worked on the gun mounts and had chow. Everyone had a job. There wasn’t a lot of spare time. We took our meals in our quarters. Everything was clean. We had to wash our own clothes and we were restricted on fresh water.

T: Where did you get the fresh water?

C: From evaporators, evaporated salt.

T: Did you holy stone the deck?

C: Yes, we had brick with a hole in the top and a handle was put in there, and you scrubbed the deck with that brick with salt water and sand.

T: What was the reaction of the Hawaiians to the mainlanders?

C: I always thought they had no use for the mainlanders. They had no sympathy for the sailors, they would lock you up in nothing flat. When we first got there, we anchored off Diamond Head, because they were dredging Pearl and we made liberty from Diamond Head. It seems most of the time when we had liberty call, there were white caps and the water was so rough, you couldn’t get to ashore.

T: What was your favorite port for liberty?

C: San Francisco and you better believe it.

T: Why was San Francisco your favorite?

C: We ran around with friends there and we met the girls there and all the bars and you could get anything you wanted.

T: Where was your favorite hangout in San Francisco?

C: Bennie the Bum’s bar on Powell Street. That is where all the girls were. The guys from the Oklahoma hung around together and took care of each other. Louie Copeland and I ran around together and he was from Oklahoma. The Oklahoma had a good friendly group on board.

T: What were you doing Dec. 6, Saturday?

C: I had to work until twelve o’clock or one o’clock. Then we had free time, we cleaned up or washed clothes. Back to the fresh water, there was competition between the fleet for gunnery and engineering. At that time, when they were trying to get the E for efficiency, we were issued a five gallon bucket of fresh water and it was only three fourths full. You shaved with it, washed and took a shower with salt water. The rest of the water was salt water and that was rough. They taught you to conserve that fresh water. We would take the clothes up behind the stack and hang them up and let them flap in the breeze. That sun and salt would bleach them white. I remember every time we turned around, they were changing the uniform of the day. We couldn’t eat in dungarees or shorts. Sometimes I think we changed uniforms five times a day.

T: Why did you change so often?

C: The fleet commander, regulations. He would change the uniform of the day and we had to change into it. Reveille was at five thirty, turn to was six o’clock, drink your coffee and smoke your cigarettes. You then went to work at seven o’clock to seven fifteen then they piped down for mess, breakfast. Eight o’clock you turned to until eleven o’clock for lunch then at one o’clock or thirteen hundred in the Navy, it was back to work until four o’clock or four thirty. When they sounded, you got in the uniform of the day, before you even got a shower. We were in the islands and I thought if I could see San Francisco and get one foot on land, they would never see me again. I would be long gone. When we left San Francisco and went under the Golden Gate Bridge, we all had tears in our eyes.

T: Start with the morning of December 7 th and tell me what happened.

C: That morning, I was making preparations for the big inspection. Shaved and had breakfast of hotcakes and syrup. This friend of mine came and we started cleaning the old gun, touching up the rest spots. About time we got there, heard this machine gun fire hitting the gun shield. I told him to duck and we ducked down and I peeked out and about that time a torpedo hit. It was a real loud explosion. The impact must have raised the ship fifteen feet out of the water. Every time a torpedo would hit, the ship would rise and fall back down. Then she began to list. We took off and went around to the starboard side.

T: Where were you on the ship?

C: I was right above the crew’s quarters on the port side of the five inch gun. Topside on what they call the boat deck. We charged around to the starboard side and got behind the captain’s cabin and the bridge. She began to capsize pretty bad and we scooted down the side. We didn’t want to jump or dive into the water, because there was a metal strip on each side called the stabilizer. We scooted down to that stabilizer and went into the water. The water was so crowded and everyone was fighting for their life. A motor launch came in there and so many tried to get aboard that they swamped it. We swam to the Maryland and asked the guys to throw some lines down and they did. The lines were tied to the stations on the deck. We were trying to get up on deck but the Japanese were strafing and the guys on deck were ducking and running and I couldn’t blame them. We got up on the blister ledge of the Maryland and caught our breath and climbed up the lines to the deck. It didn’t take us long to get below deck because the Japanese were still machine gunning. We got below and began started handling ammunition. I will never forget that they had the same thing we had for breakfast, hot cakes and syrup and the deck was slick and we were all slipping and sliding because of all that syrup. They had apples and oranges and I grabbed an apple and began eating it. I started laughing and Louie Copeland said, “What is wrong with you?” I said, “laugh or start crying”. We were informed the ship was going to get underway. Louie was also from the Oklahoma and we didn’t want to stay on the ship. We got up on deck and got to the fantail. We were getting ready to jump into the water and an officer came with a 45 pistol and said, “I’m going to shoot you if you jump.” I told him, “Shoot, hell we been shot at all day”, and we jumped into the water. We swam to Ford Island and we stayed there until three o’clock or four o’clock. All I had on was a pair of shorts and I was tired and hungry and barefooted. A guy gave me a shotgun but no shells. A motor launch came by and told us to get in and took us to Westlock to the ammunition depot. There were about two hundred or three hundred sailors from the Oklahoma and they kept us there for ten days handling ambition. We slept in the Marine barracks on a cement slab with a blanket but no pillow. They finally gave me a pair of shoes and I used them as a blanket. They had little food and they fed us what they could. Late one evening, Louie and I went aboard the US Louisville and we looked like a couple of bums. The guys on the Louisville were all clean shaven with clean uniforms and we were in shorts and shoes and covered with fuel oil. We took a shower and given new uniforms.

T: When you were on Ford Island and saw the upturned hull of the Oklahoma, what was your reaction?

C: It used to be my home and I lost a lot of friends on her. A lot of the boys from the Oklahoma went aboard the Louisville. We were a bunch of country boys and the guys on the Louisville were from Boston, New York and New Jersey. They didn’t like us boys from Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas and Oklahoma. When we crossed the Equator in 1942, they beat our butts and cut off half our hair and we told them we were going to get even. On the mid-watch, we cut all their hair off and we were promoted ahead of them.

T: How did you get promoted ahead of them?

C: We had served on a battleship and knew all the regulations and worked. A lot of those guys didn’t know the regulations and we did. We were not foot kissers or butt kissers like some of those guys on the Louisville and we did our work and got promoted ahead of them and they were not happy, but they couldn’t do anything about it.

T: What is your best memory of the Oklahoma?

C: The crew member and how they took care of each other.

T: I want to thank you for your service and thank you for the interview.

C: You are welcome.