The Bartlesville Community Concert Association proudly presents Canadian-American violinist Timothy Chooi in concert at the Bartlesville Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A genial and talented performer with a seemingly effortless way of playing, Chooi has already become a world-renowned violin artist. Although only 25 years old, he has been the first or second place winner in several major international violin competitions as well as in the United States.

In 2018 he won first prize in the Joseph Joachim Competition in Hannover, Germany, first place in the Schadt Violin Competition in the U.S., as well as top prizes in competitions held in New Zealand, Canada, and France. Most recently he garnered huge critical and public acclaim when he won second prize at the 2019 Queen Elisabeth Competition in Belgium.

Chooi was born in 1993 in Victoria BC, Canada, and made his orchestral debut at the age of seven performing with his brother Nikki and the Victoria Symphony Orchestra. When Chooi was 14 years old, he won a full scholarship to attend the Academy Program at the Mount Royal Conservatory in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and two years later was accepted to the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, where he studied with Ida Kavafian.

Just a few months after enrolling at Curtis he made his concerto debut with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Jean Francois Rivest, upon which performance he was hailed by La Presse in Montreal as “the miracle violinist.”

During his studies he also won the EMCY Prize at the 2014 Yehudi Menuhin International Competition, and the Vadim Repin Scholarship Award in New York. Chooi went on to complete the master’s program at the Juilliard School under the tutelage of Catherine Cho. His mentors then included Pinchas Zukerman, Pamela Frank and Patinka Kopec.

Chooi currently performs on the 1717 Windsor-Weinstein Stradivarius on generous loan from the Canada Council for the Arts. The Canada Council for the Arts Instrument Bank awards gifted young musicians the opportunity to play priceless instruments to further their careers. Through their auspices, Chooi also played the 1729 Guarneri del Gesu violin, which he describes and demonstrates in a utube segment on his website (timothychooi.com).

Chooi has performed with every major orchestra in his home country of Canada, and he has also played with the Brussels Philharmonic, Santa Barbara Symphony, Orchestre Philharmonique de Liége, Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, and the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra.

He has also given an extensive recital tour with Jeunesses Musicales du Canada, appeared at the Ravinia Festival, and made his Carnegie Hall debut. Recent highlights include reinvitations to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra with Peter Oundjian, Montreal Symphony Orchestra, National Arts Centre Orchestra Ottawa, and the Belgian National Orchestra, as well as his debuts with the Russian National Orchestra and Mikhail Pletnev, DSO Berlin, Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt, Saarländisches Staatsorchester, and the Sichuan Symphony Orchestra. Upcoming recitals see him perform in cities all over the world including Seoul, Brussels, Hannover, Antwerp, Philadelphia, Vancouver, and at the Gstaad Menuhin Festival.

BCCA is delighted to be able to host such an energetic, vivacious, and highly acclaimed performer as Timothy Chooi in Bartlesville on Tuesday. Tickets for this violin/piano concert at 7:30 p.m. are available at the Bartlesville Community Center Box Office in person, by phone at 918-337-2787, or online bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com. Contact the Bartlesville Community Center Box Office for details, or see the BCCA website at bccamusic.org.

Student admission will be free with a paying adult, and college students will be admitted free with a valid student ID. As a note to students and parents, although the show begins at 7:30 p.m., it will conclude by 9:30 p.m.