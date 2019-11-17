Bartlesville Art Association will offer a gift wrap class 1-3 p.m. Dec. 7. Make the holiday season a little easier with a quick tutorial on wrapping gifts. Bring up to three gifts in boxes to be wrapped — small to medium, (no TVs or microwaves please). Learn the no-seam technique to wrap packages the professional way. Lots of different sizes and shapes will be addressed. Step by step directions that are easy to follow will help you wrap even the odd-shaped packages. We will present exciting ideas to dress up the wrapped gifts and even package up some “reindeer food” or “snowman poop” to take home with you.

The cost of the instruction is $12 + $6 to cover supplies and you will take home a bag of gift wrap goodies including a pair of scissors and ribbons. No need to bring anything except your gifts to be wrapped and a jolly spirit.