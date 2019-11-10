Pawhuska Area Cattlemen Invited to Attend OCA Fall Gathering at the Mercantile Convention Center on Nov. 12

The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association is hosting a fall gathering at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Mercantile Convention Center in Pawhuska.

All area cattlemen are invited to attend the event and enjoy a delicious beef meal, industry issues update and door prizes.

“OCA membership is not required to attend,” said Kent Trentman, northeast district vice president. “We encourage everyone to invite a friend, neighbor and fellow cattlemen from the area.”

Speacial thanks to the fall gathering sponsors, National Livestock, Livestock Nutrition Center and Diversified Crop Insurance Services.

RSVP to assist with meal preparation. Visit www.okcattlemen.org/oca-fall-gatherings to RSVP and retrieve driving directions, or call 405-235-4391.

The OCA is the trusted voice of the Oklahoma Cattle Industry. OCA is the only voice that speaks solely for the cattlemen of Oklahoma and represents beef producers in all 77 counties across the state. The OCA officers, board of directors and membership encourage advocacy efforts to ensure less government intervention, lower taxes and a better bottom line. For more information about OCA membership, the theft reward program or activities call 405-235-4391 or visit www.okcattlemen.org