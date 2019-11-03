Keaton Herrmann is known for working hard, proving to be strong leader in and out of the classroom and keeping a good attitude at Caney Valley High School in Caney, Kan.

“He is always passionate, positive and up to putting in 110 percent effort in anything he is involved in,” said Tiffany Bruce, academic advisor and career tech ed coordinator.

For his efforts, a panel of judges selected Herrmann as the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, Patriot Auto Group, and Truity Credit Union October Student of the Month.

“Whenever I heard I was selected, I was astounded and so happy,” Herrmann said. “It kind of seems like winning the lottery. It’s really exciting.”

Each month, 12 participating schools in northeastern Oklahoma will submit seniors who have an excellent grade point average, display community leadership qualities, active volunteerism and high moral integrity. A panel of judges reviews the submissions and selects two students of the month.

Herrmann has evolved into a natural leader and has a passion to participate in Future Farmers of America activities regularly.

“I’m big into FFA,” said Herrmann, who serves as vice president of the chapter. “I’ve learned so many skills that will carry me into adulthood. I understand how communication and leadership work on a higher scale. It’s been so helpful. I enjoy making connection with people and just having the skills to chat and have a friendly conversation with anyone.”

He said he’s met some lifetime friends and in southeast Kansas by entering livestock show competitions as well as speech contests with FFA, plus with the Fawn Creek 4-H Club.

“Being involved with 4-H takes up my entire summer. I like to show pigs and cattle and I had a steer. Between me and my brother and sister, we had nine hogs to show over this past summer,” Herrmann said.

Still, he loves it when his hard work pays off, but pointed out he gets “unparalleled excitement” when his teammates in FFA and 4-H perform well, too.

“As a matter of fact, I am proud to be able to say that some of the 4-H teams I’m on have qualified to go to some national contests. I’ve always been a team player and willing to do whatever it takes. Sacrificing for the greater good is something I’m not afraid to do. All-in-all, I love being a good leader, teammate and student,” said Herrmann.

He has plans to become a vet and hopes to attend Kansas State University’s veterinary school after he completes some general education classes at a junior college. He’s pursuing opportunities to shadow vets in the area today.

He also plays baseball and is section leader for trumpets in the high school band. He started playing in fifth grade on his uncle’s old, “beat up” trumpet. His grandmother bought him a new one as a birthday gift this year.

“I thought I was going to have my uncle’s trumpet all throughout high school. She bought me that trumpet it was the prettiest thing ever. I was so happy. The tone difference and the quality is so much better,” he said.

Bruce noted that Herrmann is community-driven and volunteers whenever the need arises.

“He has a strong work ethic and is the first to show up to help set-up and is usually one of the last to leave when it is time to clean-up. He has assisted the Caney Recreation Commission with dismantling ball fields in Bartlesville to take to Caney to be reassembled at a later date,” she said.

“He’s a leader with organizing fundraisers and giving back to the community.”