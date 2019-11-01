Each year the Bartlesville Art Association holds a “winter gallery,” with artistic, unique, well-priced gift items. Local artists create beautiful paintings for walls, ceramics for your tables, wearable fiber art to keep you warm and fashionable – and even boomerangs for the kids (and the young at heart).

Browse and shop for unforgettable gifts from 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 16. Stop by the BAA Gallery and share a cup of hot chocolate or mulled cider and find something special.

The winter gallery will be held at the BAA Design Center, next to Price Tower at 500 S. Dewey Ave. Contact coordinator Nana Marchae at bartlesvilleartassociation@gmail.com for more information.