After three years, alternative-rock band. Jimmy Eat World, returns with their tenth studio album, “Surviving.”

Jimmy Eat World has had intermittent success all throughout the 2000s but have not been able to peak the success of their 2001 album, “Bleed American.” With songs such as “The Middle,” “Sweetness,” and the title track, this band achieved multiple charting singles. “The Middle” has especially fermented itself as a throwback radio staple. They continued finding success, although in a much more B-tier sense, as those that were most familiar with the band were avid music fans. Their 2016 album, “Integrity Blues,” is one of their most inspired and passionate albums to date, with an experimental electronic sound. Will “Surviving” follow this tradition and be able to uphold the bands triumphant legacy.

Upon the opening title-track, it is clear that this album is a step away from the electronics of the previous release. A hard-rock guitar shreds through the mix, with a fist pumping start to the album.

This energy is persistent through this album, with minimal slower moments. Tracks like “Criminal Energy,” “All The Way (Stay)” and “Love Never” are all catchy guitar anthems that are incredibly fun and catchy. The latter of which is easily one of the best songs on the album. Released in 2018 as a standalone single, which later was rerecorded for the album, this track details the pain and struggle of love, and frames love as something to be worked for. The main hook of the song is “It’s gonna seem so far/It’s gonna feel so hard/Until you want the work more than the reward.” This lyrical narrative deconstructs the romanticism of love seen in movies. Instead of this perfect and beautiful romance that is eventually reached, there is work and the real beauty is in that work to hold on.

The only moment that this album starts to sound like its predecessor is in “555.” The track feels so out of place, with synthesizers and echoey vocals dominating the mix. While this sort of sound was the strength of “Integrity Blues,” it feels out of place on such a rock heavy album. In fact, this is a great song in its own right, but in the context of this album, it feels incredibly out of place.

Another highlight on the album is “One Mil,” which has the catchiest chorus off the album. The drums pound through the mix and it is easily the most anthemic and heart-racing moments this album produces, despite the slow guitar picking through the verses.

Jimmy Eat World is nothing if not consistent. Even at their worst moments, they still create good music. This album is no different. It breezes through at about 36 minutes, and has incredibly catchy hooks. The instrumentation is varied and fun. Lyrically, the album holds up as well. It may not be the best album in their discography, but it is still a great album, well worth checking out.

Rating: 7.5/10