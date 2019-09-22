At its regular board meeting Monday night, the Bartlesville Board of Education accepted a donation in the amount of $19,000 from the Play for Burk Foundation.

The money was raised from its third annual golf tournament the foundation hosted in April at Adams Golf Course to support the special needs classrooms for the local public schools. The past three tournaments have raised over $40,000 for area schools, including Bartlesville High School, Madison Middle School, Ranch Heights Elementary, Dewey Elementary School, and Paths to Independence.

Play for Burk Foundation members Mark Williams, Mindy Fielder, Kyle Ppool, and Tyler Vaclaw presented the check at the Monday night board of education meeting.