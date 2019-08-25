Snowberry is a white female kitten with dark tabby markings on her head and tail, very unusual. Snowberry was born at ARF on April 3 to a rescued stray and is the only female in the litter of six. Snowberry and her brothers are all ready for their forever homes now and will be great pets when adopted.

All Animal Rescue Foundation pets are spayed or neutered and have received all appropriate tests and vaccinations. For more information, visit www.arfok.org, the new facility at 399519 U.S. Highway 60 (one-half mile east of Bison Road) or contact them at 918-766-0991.