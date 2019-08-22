A reliable security system provides security and can offer peace of mind for seniors and their loved ones. There are many options when choosing a home security system and it’s important to find the one that meets your needs. Things to consider when choosing the right security system for your home are how user friendly the system is, installation methods, monitoring options and convenience.

When starting to shop for a home security system, keep in mind that the options can be overwhelming. It is not hard to find systems that offer a full array of security options. If you are not tech-savvy then you might find that a simple security system would fit your needs. Understanding how to use your security system is essential in an emergency so it is critical that you choose a system that you can operate confidently. If you have trouble with your vision, consider a system that has bright screens and large display panels for arming and disarming.

Self-installed security systems can be reasonably priced but may not have all the features a senior might be looking for. You should consult a security professional before installing the system yourself to ensure that you are placing equipment in the right locations in addition to answering any questions you might have. If you choose a system through a security monitoring company, you will need to be prepared to sign a contract and have a professional from the company install your system. However, the installation and equipment may potentially be free or installed at a discounted rate. This option is ideal for those who don’t want the stress of installing it themselves and like the security of a professional security company monitoring their home.

Do you still use a landline or live in a rural setting or do you rely on your cell phone service? Do you have Wi-Fi at home? These are important questions when choosing the best fit for you. Landline-based security systems are the most affordable option and at times the only option for rural residents, but be mindful that a burglar can cut the landline and disable the system. Security systems that use cellular connections are generally the more expensive option but are less likely to be disabled. Wi-Fi home security systems tend to be the most reliable option for systems that having automation features. Wi-Fi connected systems and cellular connected systems require reliable coverage from your service providers.

Other options to consider when thinking of home security are cameras. Whether choosing self-installation or a security monitoring service, both can allow for security cameras, but be aware this will raise the cost for either option. Consider motion-detecting lights and sensors in your driveway or other points of entry into your home. Panic buttons and systems with remote controls can allow for some additional peace of mind. If you are comfortable operating a smart phone, some security systems have convenient applications that can notify you of any alerts while at home or away. Some applications allow you to check security footage.

If you or a loved one has questions about home security systems or security monitoring service providers, don’t hesitate to call Elder Care at 918-335-8600. We are happy to help you find the answers.

— Frank Danel is the facilities manager for Elder Care in Bartlesville.