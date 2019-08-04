The Bartlesville Area History Museum will host a program with Dr. Brice Obermeyer, Delaware Tribe Historic Preservation officer, who will present an educational program examining the history of the Delaware Tribe and their lives and history in the Cherokee Nation.

The program will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Bartlesville Public Library, which is co-hosting the event, in the second floor meeting room A, located at 600 S. Johnstone Ave.

“Dr. Brice Obermeyer is a cultural anthropologist whose research brings together the fields of Delaware (Lenape) archaeology, history and ethnography on projects relevant to Tribal Historic Preservation, NAGPRA and Federal Recognition,” said Curtis Zunigha, director of the Cultural Resources Department, Delaware Tribe of Indians.

“He is the author of the book, ‘Delaware Tribe in a Cherokee Nation’ (University of Nebraska Press, 2009) that details the Delaware Tribe’s historic relationship with the Cherokee Nation, as well as several articles that seek to further the Delaware Tribe’s efforts to preserve Delaware historic sites and repatriate ancestral Delaware remains.

“Such work has been carried out in collaboration with the Delaware Tribe of Indians where he has served as the director of the Delaware Tribe’s Historic Preservation Office since 2003. The DTHPO main office is currently housed at Emporia State University, where Dr. Obermeyer previously served as an associate professor of anthropology and continues to provide internship opportunities in Tribal Historic Preservation,” Zunigha said.

“For those who are unable to attend this evening event on Thursday, Dr. Obermeyer will repeat the program at the Bartlesville Area History Museum during a ‘Brown Bag’ event from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23,” said BAHM Coordinator Jo Crabtree.

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is a family-friendly facility where admission is free and donations are always welcome. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.