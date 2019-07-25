Exercise is good for you; it’s just a matter of making it a priority and a habit in your daily life. Regardless of your age, incorporating exercise into your life is important. Amongst the elderly population, exercise has been shown to prevent disease, lower the risk of falls, improve cognitive function, allow you to connect and build relationships while staying social, and improve mental health and well-being.

Studies show that physical activity and exercising regularly can help prevent common diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. Even light exercise, such as walking, can be a powerful tool for preventable disease management and can improve your immune system.

Exercising increases your overall strength. Strengthening your muscles and building endurance can significantly improve your coordination and flexibility, which can decrease your risk for a fall and make daily activities easier such as carrying in your groceries. Studies indicate that strength training can increases bone density, strengthens joints, reduces pain and eliminates certain types of arthritis. It is also known to stops tendons from weakening and decreases falls as we age.

Exercise can help with one’s cognitive function. Some studies suggest that individuals who were active in older age saw a lower risk of dementia. Aerobic exercise, such as walking or swimming, has been found to be particularly effective at making the brain think better. It is thought that exercise increases blood flow to the brain, making it easier to think more clearly, because of the additional oxygen the brain is receiving. Exercising for just 60 minutes three times a week has a positive effect on your cognition.

Lastly, your overall mental health and well-being can be impacted by adding an exercise routine into your life. Specifically, staying active can help you fight off depression. Exercise produces endorphins; the “feel good” hormone. Endorphins act a stress reliever which leaves you feeling satisfied and happy. Exercise can also improve sleep, which can be very important for older individuals who may suffer from disrupted sleep patterns or find that falling asleep is more of a challenge these days.

A common challenge of staying active is staying motivated. Finding an individual or group to stay accountable to will help you stay loyal to the idea of staying fit by keeping you encouraged and making it more enjoyable. Individuals who exercise in a group also tend to push themselves harder and longer meaning they burn more calories and often get more out of exercise. Another added bonus of exercising with a partner or group is having more opportunities to build relationships and stay social. For help finding group exercise classes in Bartlesville, call Elder Care at 918-336-8500.

— Rachel Holdredge is the community outreach coordinator for Elder Care in Bartlesville.