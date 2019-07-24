CANEY, Kan. — Safari Zoological Park in Caney, Kan., is celebrating 30 years of saving endangered species.

During the month of July, they will be celebrating the tiger pups’ birthday, and on Saturday they will have a party for them. The park is open at 10 a.m. with the last tour starting at 2 p.m.

Tripadviser has Safari Park as one of the top attractions in Kansas, and Safari Zoological Park has been featured on the the Oprah, the Today show, Fox and Friends and Animal Planet’s Top 10 animal stories in the world in 2008.

For information, call them at 620-515-2885. Visit their website for admission prices and tour options at https://www.safaripark.org/admissions—prices.html.