EDITOR’S NOTE: Historian Joe L. Todd interviewed Richard Cook Sept. 11, 2018, in Ramona.

Richard Cook was born in French Camp, Miss., located south of Memphis on March 19, 1937. His father was Benny Howell Cook and his mother was Gladys Lucille Grice.

JOE TODD: Did you go through school at French Camp?

RICHARD COOK: I started to school there and went one or two years there; then we moved to Kilmichael about thirty miles through the woods.

T: What year did you graduate high school?

C: 1955.

T: During World War II, did you help with the scrap metal drives and rubber drives?

C: No, but I remember the ration stamps they gave out during the war for sugar and things like that.

T: Who was your favorite teacher?

C: I guess Mrs. Black. She was the biology teacher.

T: Why was she your favorite?

C: We got along together real good and I didn’t get in too much trouble.

T: Did you play sports in high school?

C: I played and lettered in tennis. I was too small for football and basketball.

T: What did you do after high school?

C: I worked in the oil fields three or four months and found out that wasn’t my life, so I joined the Navy.

T: When did you join the Navy?

C: December 1955.

T: Where did you go for your Boot Camp?

C: San Diego.

T: Tell me about Boot Camp.

C: Boot Camp wasn’t too bad for me. At that time, about half of our company were draftees. I didn’t have any bad experiences but we had to do our own laundry in a bucket on a concrete slab. You had to stand clothes line guard, and if you came in, they were cut down.

T: What type of training did you have in Boot Camp?

C: We learned to use the rifle and the military code and what the military was going to be like.

T: Boot Camp lasted how long?

C: Back then, I think it was 12 weeks.

T: After Boot Camp, where did you go?

C: I went to Norman, Okla.

T: What did you do in Norman?

C: They had airman preparatory school there. You worked in all the fields and took what you were adapted to and you went into that field.

T: What field did you go into?

C: I went in aviation, machinist mate school.

T: What part of aviation?

C: Mechanics. Airplane powerplants.

T: What type of airplane?

C: It was called the Gull Wing, but I don’t remember the name or the number. We trained on the electrical part of it and the hydraulics part of it. It was intensive training.

T: What did you do on the airplane?

C: I was a mechanic and worked on the engine.

T: What engine did they have on the airplane?

C: They had the L-1800 and 3350. They were Pratt & Whitney engines.

T: How long were you at Norman?

C: We were there three months, just long enough to know what field you were going into.

T: From Norman, where did you go?

C: From Norman, went to Alameda, Calif. They had the F3 attack aircraft. But, I was the new kid, and they were getting ready to go overseas to Japan and they left me behind.

T: Why?

C: They said they had too many young airmen that didn’t know anything and I happen to be one of them. Later on, they sent me to Kwajalein where they had five amphibious rescue airplanes. I think they were called the UH. They were used for sea rescue and monitoring the civilian flights back and forth to Japan. We had five planes and I took care of one and one had to be ready at all times. We got to get off the island and fly around.

T: How did you travel to Kwajalein?

C: We flew military transports.

T: What type of quarters did you have on Kwajalein?

C: We had the old open bay barracks with double bunks. There were forty or fifty people in a room.

T: When did you arrive in Kwajalein?

C: I arrive in January 1957 and spent a year there.

T: What were your duties on Kwajalein?

C: Taking care of that one airplane and I flew with it.

T: When you were flying, what was your job?

C: There was a jump seat by the pilot and copilot and would pull up the landing gear after we took off; then I monitored the fuel consumption and monitored the engine instruments.

T: How many in the crew?

C: We kept a double crew on Wake Island, we kept two mechanics, two hydraulics men and two radio men, about six of us then the pilot an copilot.

T: Was it similar to the PBY?

C: It wasn’t as big.

T: Were their local people on Kwajalein?

C: No, but they boated some over from other islands every day to do work.

T: What is your most vivid memory of Kwajalein?

C: We would go to the other islands and trade for seashells and we were out in the bay and we were ready to take off over the island. We had the JATO, jet assisted take off on the wings. We clipped a reef in the water and slowed us down, and we barely made it over the trees.

T: From Kwajalein, where did you go?

C: I went to Patrol Squadron Two at the Naval Air Station on Whidbey Island. Washington.

T: What did you do at Patrol Squadron Two?

C: I was in the air crew, we had a twelve man crew there. It was a P2V-7, a patrol plane. It had two J-34 jet engines to assist take off in an emergency. It was a submarine patrol airplane.

T: What was your job in the crew?

C: I was second mechanic.

T: What does the second mechanic do?

C: We would prefight it and when we came back , we would clean it up, refuel and get ready for another flight. We would coordinate any maintenance that needed to be done with the shops.

T: How long were you at Whidbey Island?

C: Two years. During that time, we flew to Japan for six months.

T: What did you do in Japan?

C: We were patrolling during the Cold War and we patrolled off the coast of Russia. We would fly over Mount Fuji to the north end of Japan and go down the coast of Russia, monitoring shipping.

T: Did the Russians have planes that came out to meet you?

C: They did and they knew exactly when you rotated and a new crew would come in, and they would come out and fly loops around them to let you know they knew you were there. They monitored us, and we monitored them.

T: Have any incidents with the Russians?

C: We didn’t but on one mission, one plane never came back and we never heard about it. It was just a Cold War incident.

T: Where were you based in Japan?

C: At Iwakuni on the southern end of Honshu.

T: What was the reaction of the local people to you in Japan?

C: It was real good, we never had any problems. The people of Iwakuni were real good to us.

T: From Whidbey Island, where did you go?

C: I went to Corpus Christie, Texas, Corpus Christie Naval Air Station to VT-29.

T: What is VT-29?

C: It is a training squadron and we trained student navigators. They took flight training at Pensacola then came to Corpus Christie for navigation training.

T: What were your duties in VT-29?

C: I flew with the airplane and monitored the engines and fuel consumption. We also monitored all repair on the aircraft.

T: What aircraft were you flying?

C: R4-D, seven and eight. The eight had a retractable tail wheel and the seven did not.

T: How many in the crew?

C: We had six, three and three trainees.

T: How long were you at Corpus Christi?

C: Three years.

T: What is your most vivid memory of VT-29?

C: The trainees had to have so much day and night flying and we spent the night in Miami one night and got ready to leave the next morning and had he preflight and when we took off, we lost an engine. The pilot brought that plane around and landed smoother than any time before. We kidded him about that because it was the smoothest landing he ever made, but it was exciting for a while.

T: From Corpus Christie, where did you go?

C: We went to Memphis, Tenn. to B School, advanced training.

T: What airplanes were you working on in B School?

C: The AD.

T: What type of airplane is the AD?

C: It is a single engine and brought a lot out of mothballs.

T: How long were you in Memphis?

C: Four weeks.

T: Then where did you go?

C: Mountain View, Calif.

T: What did you do there?

C: I worked on the R7V then went to Subic Bay in the Philippines for six months then came back to the states and discharged in 1965.

T: What did you do after you were discharged?

C: I worked in the oil fields for five years then got back in the military, in the Oklahoma Air National Guard as a full time technician. I was in aircraft maintenance and flew to Germany and England and the Panama Canal. I retired as a Chief Master Sergeant.

T: Where was your unit in the National Guard?

C: In Tulsa, the 138th CAM Squadron, Consolidated Air Craft Maintenance. I was there seventeen years.

T: What did you do in the 138th CAM?

C: I started out in the weapons shop, weapons release systems. I was on the flight line and moved up into inspections.

T: What type of aircraft did you have?

C: F100 and A7.

T: Did you live in Tulsa?

C: No, I lived here in Ramona.

T: Why did you come to Oklahoma?

C: My wife’s family was here, and we bought some land here.

T: When did you come to Oklahoma?

C: 1972.

T: What is your most vivid memory of the Air National Guard?

C: We did have any bad incidents. We took to KC-10 tankers and twelve A7 aircraft from Tulsa to England and loaded them with bombs for combat if we needed to. We refueled the jets in route and that was a complex maneuver.

T: Did you go to Vietnam?

C: No, but we did support mission in the Philippines for Vietnam, radar jamming and we got the Vietnam campaign ribbon.

T: Where were you when President Kennedy was assassinated?

C: I was NAS at Moffett Field, Calif.

T: What was your reaction?

C: Everybody was in shock and didn’t know what was going to happen.

T: When did you retire?

C: 1989 from the Air Force.

T: Would you join the Navy again?

C: I would.

T: I would like to do a word association, I’ll give you some word and you give me your reaction. The first one is Boot Camp.

C: Maintain.

T: Kwajalein.

C: Standing on the shore looking at the ocean.

T: Japan.

C: Long patrol flights.

T: Patrol Squadron 2.

C: The camaraderie of the flight crews.

T: Harry Truman.

C: I don’t know much about old Harry.

T: Dwight Eisenhower.

C: The general.

T: Air National Guard.

C: The deployments to Puerto Rico. We went down there for Air Guard training.

T: How do you want to be remembered?

C: As a man that took care of his family and a patriot.

T: Sir, this is a very good interview. I want to thank you for your service. ...

C: Thank you.