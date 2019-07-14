“You’re exactly the person I was afraid of, and now that person is supporting me,” Wagoner resident Cody Barlow said a man told him recently. “It was powerful.”

Barlow, an LGBTQ ally, attended the second annual Bartlesville Pride Picnic Saturday with approximately 700-800 others at Johnstone Park. Barlow made national news after he decorated the tailgate of his truck in rainbow colors and the words “not all country boys are bigots.”

Barlow said he decided to reach out as a show of support for gay friends, family and co-workers who had spoken to him about how they had grown up and been treated — even among their families — making them feel like they were not welcome.

“Unfortunately, some of them [were] feeling to the point of suicide. … Initially, I had intended it to just be a message for those friends and family and people in my home town of Wagoner,” Barlow said. “I didn’t know it would leave the state, and now I’m here for people all over the world. And, they’re telling me how it impacted them, changed their life or brought them out of feeling depressed.”

He is especially concerned for young people in high school. “Who can they turn to? They can’t open up about it and so a lot of them are surrounded in these small towns with … people making fun of them for who they are.”

The reactions to his truck’s tailgate, which he decorated a little over a month ago, have been mixed.

“I’ve had my fair share of negative comments. … Mostly positive though. … People tell me how much it’s impacted their lives, some emotional and heartfelt stuff,” he said. “I didn’t know it would have this much impact.”

Grand Marshal Cece Cox, who is originally from Bartlesville but now calls Dallas home, told the large crowd at Johnstone Park three things she had learned over 35 years of advocating for the LGBT community.

“We have to be out. … we have to meet people where they are. … Not everybody’s sitting around thinking about how to help our community. They’re also not sitting around thinking about how to hurt us. … We can meet people where they are, have conversations and be ourselves. Just show up and be brave as you are today,” Cox said.

Finally, Cox said, “we have a lot to get done. There are forces that are telling us that we don’t love one another. They’re telling us that this country is falling apart. … none of that is true, and don’t fall for it.”

Cox is the CEO of Resource Center in Dallas, which serves the LGBTQ community and those living with HIV.

Cox is the daughter of Glenn and Ronnie Cox. Her father, a former chief operating Officer of Phillips Petroleum Company, had a positive response when his daughter told him she was gay.

“My dad said first thing, ‘you’re our daughter and we love you,’” Cox told the crowd.”That’s who Bartlesville is. I know that’s who you are. … It’s been my amazing privilege to be here. … Thank you for raising me up and for inviting me back home.”

Oklahomans for Equality — Bartlesville board member Tim Hudson said asking Cox to be grand marshal “is appropriate because she was here when Bartlesville wasn’t as accommodating, and now she’s become a national voice for inclusion and equality.”