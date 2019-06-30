PACK THE BACKPACKS

Newspaper collects school supplies

The Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise is joining forces with the Washington County School Supply Drive to gather donations for Pack the Backbacks, an annual program that gives away school supplies to students in need.

Those who wish to contribute can drop off donations at the EE’s office, 4125 Nowata Rd. in Bartlesville between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. through the month of July.

The items being collected are: one-inch binders, pencils, blue/black pens, wide-rule paper, college-rule paper, copy paper, wide-rule spiral notebooks, dry erase markers and erasers, highlighters, boxes of 24 crayons, boxes of 48 crayons, wooden rulers, glue sticks, packages of 100 index cards, pocket folders with brads, pink erasers and composition notebooks. Crayola brand crayons and colored pencils are preferred, as they are more sturdy.

For more information about the Washington County School Supply Drive, visit www.packthebackpacks.org

— Staff report

BAHM

Ben Johnson program slated for July 10

Bartlesville Area History Museum Education Coordinator Betty Keim will present a program on Ben Johnson, “The man, the Legend and Oklahoma” on July 10.

The brown bag event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the museum, located on the fifth floor of Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

Keim will examine Johnson’s ties to both Osage and Washington counties, highlighting his lifelong roping and cowboy skills, and the road that led to his fame as a cowboy actor and stunt man.

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is a family-friendly facility where admission is free and donations are always welcome. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

HONOR ROLL

5 area students named to list

TAHLEQUAH — Northeastern State University announced 598 students met the criteria to be named to the President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2019 semester. To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 grade point average.

Those named to the list include — Anna E. Gormley, Bartlesville; Shelby N. Branch, Dewey; and Kaylee Bobbitt, Jenna M. Hammer and Skyler K. Hensley, Hominy.

— Northeastern State University

DIABETES

Prevention program begins weekly classes

Jane Phillips Medical Center’s Diabetes Prevention Program, led by certified lifestyle coaches, will offer weekly classes noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays from July 17-Dec. 18, then will begin on the second Wednesday of each month from January 2020 to June 2020 in Room B of Bartlesville Public Library. The cost is $5 per month, or $60 for the full program.

To register, call Jane Phillips Diabetes and Nutrition Education, 918-331-1143.

— Jane Phillips Medical Center