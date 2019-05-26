FRIENDS OF LIBRARY

‘Books Sandwiched-in’ finale on Thursday

More than 30 years ago, the Los Angeles Public Library burned, the fire consuming more than four hundred thousand books and damaging seven hundred thousand more. At noon Thursday, Mary O’Toole will review “The Library Book,” a critically acclaimed book, which chronicles this historical inferno and tells a broader story of library history and evolution.

Journalist and nonfiction author Susan Orlean pored over records of the fire and the subsequent arson investigation, eventually writing a book which also examines the broader story of library history and evolution.

This final book review of the spring season will be held from noon to 1 p.m. in the second floor meeting room of the Bartlesville Public Library. Bring your lunch, or enjoy the refreshments provided. A copy of “The Library Book,” will be awarded to the winner of a door prize drawing.

FREE WORKSHOP

Spirit Church seminar on single moms

Would you like to help single moms thrive? Plan to attend a Caring People volunteer workshop in Bartlesville June 8.

The Caring People is looking for Christian volunteers to train to serve in some capacity to reach out to single mom families — to provide unconditional love and acceptance through support groups (Care Groups) and events.

A free training workshop will be held on June 8 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Spirit Church in the Fireside Room at 900 S. Dewey, Bartlesville. Come learn more about the Caring People and single moms and how to reach out to them more effectively. Attendees will learn how they can be involved in this important outreach and receive the training needed to do so. Women who desire to be part of an organization that makes a difference in the lives of single mom families should attend.

The Caring People opened ten Oklahoma groups — one in Bartlesville, as well as groups in Bixby, Guthrie, Jenks, Oklahoma City, Ponca City and Tulsa, but more are needed. They plan to open groups in Chandler and Cordell this fall. Recent comments from Oklahoma Single Moms include, “The Caring People is … my reminder of what love looks like,” “Support,” “Family,” “My Happy Place.”

Why Bartlesville? Why Now? In Bartlesville there are 1,763 Single Mom led families [suburbanstats.com]. There will be a Convoy of Hope event in Bartlesville August 24. We will meet many Single Moms that day and invite them to Care Groups. The Caring People must establish more groups before August 24 to make room for these new moms.

The Caring People was founded in 1997 by JoDee Herschend of Herschend Family Entertainment, the parent company of Silver Dollar City. The mission of the Caring People is to bring the unfailing love of Christ to Single Moms.

Please RSVP for the Bartlesville Workshop by calling 877-CARE-525.

For more information see also www.thecaringpeople.org or visit our Oklahoma Facebook page: “the Caring People — Oklahoma.”

— The Caring People