Glen Stevens is turning 100 years old and to celebrate there will be a birthday party for him 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Dewey,300 10th St.

No gifts please. Just join them for cake and beverages. Call niece, Roberta Ford, for info at 918-695-0542.

All of his friends and family are invited to join him for cake and beverages Saturday afternoon.