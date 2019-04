Elvira is a 1-year-old dark Tortie female. She was seen along U.S. Highway 75 and rescued before being injured by traffic. Elvira is friendly and gets along with other cats. She will be a wonderful companion when adopted.

All Animal Rescue Foundation pets are spayed or neutered and have received all appropriate tests and vaccinations. For more information, visit www.arfok.org, the new facility at 399519 U.S. Highway 60 (one-half mile east of Bison Road) or contact them at 918-766-0991.