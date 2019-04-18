Disney comes to Bartlesville once again in May with the Bartlesville High School production of Disney’s “Newsies”— The Broadway Musical.

Newsies will be performed at 7 p.m. May 3 and May 4 and 3 p.m. May 5 at the Bartlesville High School Fine Arts Center, 1700 Hillcrest. The show only runs one weekend — so don’t miss it!

More than 60 talented high school students from the entire high school are in the cast. Auditions took place in early March and rehearsals started immediately.

The creative staff is made up of — Stage Director Alex Rivera; Music Director Margie Green; Choreographer Tamara Walker; Stage Manager J. Allis; Technical Director Seth Weimer and Lighting Design Susan Crabtree.

The Bartlesville area is loaded with talented students who always amaze audiences with their ability to create a large-scale, professional quality Broadway production. Headlining the show is Lane Cabler as Jack Kelly and Kylie Bostwick plays Jack’s best friend, Crutchie. Nathaniel Vilardo will play the pompous businessman Joseph Pulitzer and Olivia Park will bring the ambitious reporter, Katherine Plumber, to life. The character Medda Larkin, a big-voiced saloon singer and star of the Bowery, and friend to the Newsies, will be played by Olivia Wilt.

Rounding out the cast are many Newsies, Medda’s theatre performers and staff, Pulitzer’s cronies, staff, and paper pushers, nuns, and workers that support the Newsies cause and local city officials and business owners that either support the Newsies or Joseph Pulitzer.

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

Tickets go on sale to the public the week before the show and at the door on performance days. Mark your calendar and spread the word!