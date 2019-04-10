At 7:30 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday, the charming story ballet Coppelia will be performed at the Bartlesville Community Center by the Bartlesville Civic Ballet and presented by ABB. Additional major sponsors are ConocoPhillips and Phillips66.

The story takes place in a tiny village where Dr. Coppelius, a toymaker lives and is said to dabble in black magic. Swanhilda becomes jealous when she finds boyfriend Franz’s attention wandering to Coppelia, the assumed daughter of Dr. Coppelius.

Further investigation by Swanhilda and her friends reveals that Coppelia is only a doll. Switching places with Coppelia, Swanhilda as Coppelia comes to life, much to the delight of Dr. Coppelius who thinks his black magic has worked. Franz realizes his love for Swanhilda after all, and apologizes to the distraught Dr. Coppelius for tricking him and lives happily ever after with Franz.

Guests artists include Vilia Putrius as Coppelia, husband, Mindaugas Bauzys as Franz, Daniel Bodendistal as Dr. Coppelius and Melissa Zervas Hahne as Prayer.

It is a delightful ballet first performed at the Paris Opera in 1870 and last performed in Bartlesville nine years ago. Immediately following Sunday’s performance at approximately 4 p.m., Dr. Coppelius is holding a dollmaking workshop in the Community Hall for girls 5 and older who must be accompanied by an adult.

Each girl will receive a doll kit and with the guidance of Dr. Coppelius’ helpers, will make a ballerina doll.

Refreshments will be served. This fun event is sponsored by Arvest Bank and the cost is $20 per child. Cast members will make an appearance at the workshop, including Dr. Coppelius himself.

For reservations call 918-766-1445. Tickets for the ballet may be purchased at the BCC box office or online at Balletbartlesville.com.