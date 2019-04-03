The Bartlesville Art Association will present its 66th Annual Spring Art Show and Sale starting Saturday and continuing through 27 in the Price Tower Gallery.

This yearly event draws artists from the entire region, well-known professionals and talented students alike, excited by the opportunity to display their work in the Frank Lloyd Wright landmark.

Members and nonmembers of the Bartlesville Art Association are welcome to enter the show and compete for significant recognition and prizes.

This year’s judge is Tulsa artist Christopher Westfall whose representational and abstract works are collected nation-wide. An inspiring teacher, Westfall will present a two-day workshop, Wednesday and Thursday. In addition to covering the basic elements of creating a dynamic painting, he will offer individual attention and guidance.

Westfall said, “We’ll discuss many things affecting the artist and their work, things such as confidence, procrastination, curiosity, talent, inspiration, intuition and competition.”

The Spring Art Show opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. The event is free, and the public is welcome. Refreshments will be served. Awards will be announced at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.bartlesvilleartassociation.org or contact bartlesvilleartassociation@gmail.com.