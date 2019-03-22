Q: Dear Pastor,

Whatever happened to Easter hats? I remember folks wearing their special bonnets to church every year along with their new, spring clothes. Why don’t we do this anymore?

A: Thank you for a short trip down memory lane! I’m barely over 50, but I too remember lots of hats on Easter Sundays during my early childhood services at our Presbyterian Church.

Sadly, like everything else in our culture, the dignity and pizazz of holiday apparel has relaxed, to say the least. People simply don’t or won’t make the effort to dress up anymore. Men boast about swearing off their neckties and refusing to go anywhere they can’t wear blue jeans. Requiring a dinner jacket at a five-star restaurant today could stimulate a discrimination lawsuit. The nylon hosiery industry is nearly bankrupt since women don’t wear them anymore, and spotting a woman in a skirt and heels is as rare as a unicorn herd. Americans could be winning the globe’s Worst Dressed Nation award this very year! I stand guilty myself, truth be told. If anyone visited my office unannounced, they’d find me swathed in sweatpants and sneakers, sometimes pajamas, a T-shirt and probably a zipped-up athletic jacket frayed at the cuffs. I work alone … but still.

What happened to us?

During the Great Depression (and generations past), people utilized Easter to debut a new garment or hat. In those days, anything new was a substantial luxury and you wore your “Sunday best” to church. Since most people were financially strapped, the purchase of a new item (or at least the material to sew it) was made once per year, in the spring. These new clothes dovetailed nicely with Easter and were worn proudly to that special church service. Today, our clothing is now relatively inexpensive, with the floodgates opened to international trade and global supplies, so we buy what we need throughout the year. Our closets are stuffed with nice things, but we select our comfortable favorites. The excitement of owning something precious and new to wear has mostly lost its luster.

The Easter bonnet was made famous in Irving Berlin’s song “Easter Parade” in 1933 and later graced the musical scores of numerous films. The song reminisces about a time when men and women wore hats constantly and failed to be fully dressed unless the head was covered. The emphasis on hats comes from two sources: 1) the necessity of protection from the weather, since people spent a lot more time outdoors in generations past, and 2) the biblical Christian leader, the Apostle Paul.

In First Corinthians, (a biblical book written to the budding Christian church in Greece roughly 50 years after Jesus’ resurrection) Paul describes appropriate etiquette for men and women who attended church. In Chapter 11 he addresses the need to cover the head when in the presence of God. His point was not to dictate the fashion styles of the day. Rather, he earnestly proclaimed the need for humility and reverence in his foundling church-plant who often strayed back to their pagan roots if left unchecked. These roots included scantily-clad women who provocatively danced to their gods while the men postured and preened within their worship temples. Paul brought Christ to these people who had no knowledge of how to dress or behave in church. His letters to the Corinthians are a series of answers compiled in response to the questions these precious new believers were then asking. They were learning for the first time the holiness of the God they now chose to worship, and the attitude of reverence required to honor God’s presence. Paul encouraged the Corinthian women to cover their heads as a subordinate sign of the holy authority now above them. Paul’s scriptures helped birth the Easter bonnet.

Thankfully there are churches, mostly in the African American communities today, where hats are still in play and will literally be sprouting off the heads of many well-dressed parishioners on our sacred Sunday. This is their unique, cultural tradition. But go early: If you get a spot behind one, you won’t see a thing but that adorable hat!

Adrienne Greene pastors a small community of faith in West Harrison, IN. Do you have a question or comment for Pastor Adrienne? Please send your inquiries to: heavenchasepub@gmail.com or write to P.O. Box 214, Harrison, OH 45030.