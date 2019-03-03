The RSU Foundation will hold its 10th annual scholarship fundraising breakfast on March 29 at the Bartlesville Community Center beginning at 8:15 a.m. Guest speakers for the event include Karen Larsen, KJRH 2 Works for You, a Tulsa-based award-winning news anchor, and Russell Arellanes, a 2011 Bartlesville High School graduate and a 2016 RSU alumnus.

Russell Arellanes, 2016 RSU alumnus, completed a bachelor of science in biology degree — medical/molecular option at RSU which he says prepared him for the next phase in his medical career.

He is completing a medical degree at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences (KCU-COM) where after completing his second year and taking his first set of licensing board examinations, landed in the 89th percentile, which according to Arellanes, is more than a standard deviation higher than the mean.

“I don’t think another school could have prepared me any better than RSU. I was totally prepared for this next part of my education; the hands-on experience and individual time RSU professors provided, impacted me even further. RSU really made a difference for me.”

Now in his third year at KCU-COM, Arellanes was accepted into a yearlong research anatomy fellowship where he has an opportunity to teach anatomy to first and second-year medical students at KCU-COM. In the program, Arellanes presents classroom lectures to over 400 medical students and teaches 270 students in the gross anatomy lab, helping them with their dissections.

“We also teach anatomy to local physical therapy schools, and work with plastic, orthopedic, and general surgeons on our suturing skills,” he said. In return for the year commitment, he receives a stipend for the year and paid tuition for the clinical year, a $27,000 to $46,000 benefit. “We have the opportunity to work with our faculty on anatomical dissections and research, and at the end of the year create our own manuscript with the ultimate goal of being published in an anatomical journal.”

In February of this year, Arellanes was selected to present at a neurosurgery/interventional neurology national conference in Hawaii, with two of his works set to be published in the organization’s neurosurgery journal.

“RSU provided me with a great foundation. The professors really cared about what we were learning and they wanted to help us and make sure we succeeded in our upper-level science course. RSU was a winning decision for me.”

A complimentary breakfast will be provided for event guests, and all donations designated for the Restricted Bartlesville Scholarship Fund will offer financial support for local RSU students. Businesses sponsoring the event include The Cherokee Nation, KWON/ KRIG/ KYFM, DSR, Walmart Supply Chain, ARVEST Wealth Management, Truity Credit Union, Cherokee Casino - Ramona, Keleher Outdoor Advertising, PSO/ AEP, QuikTrip, and Wymer-Brownlee (Mansfield NE Division).

There is no cost to attend, but guests must RSVP by March 20, either online at www.rsu.edu/bsb or to Angie Thompson at athompson@rsu.edu. The RSU Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization.