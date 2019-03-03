Ken Ludwig’s funny and action packed Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood opens at Theatre Bartlesville at 7 p.m. Monday and runs Thursday through Saturday nights at 7 p.m. It closes with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. March 10.

The production, directed by Shelby Brammer, features Adam Molloy as Robin Hood, Leasha Combes as Marian, Jason Elmore as Friar Tuck and Ron Stotts as Little John. Also featured are Kristin Duncan and Samantha Schaper Sequichie, who double as a new female character, Doerwynn, David Rain as King Richard, Eric Jaekel as Sir Guy of Gisbourne, Greg Williams as the Sheriff of Nottingham and an Ensemble who together make up a wonderfully talented cast of 24 local actors.

Written by one of America’s preeminent comic playwrights, it offers a new take on the legend of Robin Hood. It’s a romp full of swashbuckling fun — a moving tale of a young man’s discovery of his responsibility towards his fellow man. It’s a thrilling romantic adventure with a generous heart, suitable for all ages.

Oklahoma has its own inspiring connection to this timeless tale. In 1943 a band of roughnecks in their teens and early 20s volunteered for a secret mission to go abroad to assist in developing an oil field located deep in England’s Sherwood Forest. Oklahoma-based Noble Drilling Co., along with Fain-Porter signed a contract to drill 100 wells to help fuel England, mired in World War II and desperate for oil, merely for costs and expenses. Today, The Oil Patch Warrior, a seven foot bronze statue of an Oklahoma roughneck holding a four foot pipe wrench stands near Nottingham England.

First emerging from medieval ballads in the 14th century, the legend of Robin Hood was expanded during Shakespeare’s day, and Sir Walter Scott took it up in Ivanhoe in 1820. Hollywood picked up the tale with Errol Flynn’s masterpiece in 1938, and later with Disney’s popular animated 1973 version, followed by more recent versions including a film by Ridley Scott.

Theater Bartlesville is located at 312 S. Dewey, and tickets can be purchased at the Box Office from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., weekdays and online at www.theaterbartlesville.com. Their phone number is 918-336-1900.