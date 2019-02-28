As we age, bathrooms can become harder to navigate. Getting up and down from the toilet seat or in and out of the shower can be a real challenge as the effects of aging such as balance issues or lack of strength are in play.

In the bathtub and shower, surfaces are wet, feet are usually cold, and invariably there is a step up-and-over required. With standard tubs sides around 18 inches high, and stall showers having 4- or 5-inch high curbs, getting in to bathe can become challenging. It may also be important for individuals to decide if grab bars are needed around the toilet as well.

Grab bars are an easy and often necessary option to help alleviate safety concerns in the bathroom. They don’t cost very much ($15 to $50 depending on the model) and they come in a variety of sizes and materials. A quick trip to a home center, hardware store, or a kitchen and bath showroom, presents plenty of choices and helps eliminate some of the safety concerns.

When choosing a grab bar, the surface on the bar is important. Some bars have smooth surfaces that look clean and attractive. But the clear preference, from a safety point of view, is for a textured surface that provides a better grip. Some have ridges, some are knurled and others have etched lines that spiral around the circumference. The best choice is the one that’s the most comfortable for the individual. Grabs bars with suction cups are not recommended as they do not typically hold firmly enough on tiled surfaces and frequently must be re-suctioned. If safety is the goal, go with something more permanent.

Finding the safest and most convenient place to install grab bars is the goal. But making sure it is firmly attached is the first priority. Specification from credible authorities such as the Americans with Disabilities Act recommend attaching the bars with screws driven into the studs behind the wall covering. While hollow wall anchors of various types can work, especially on plaster walls, screwing directly into the studs is the safest approach. And, after all, safety is what grab bars are supposed to improve. Keep in mind that the goal of each bar placement is to create a handrail of sorts surrounding the bathtub. The first bar should always be close at hand and the next bar not too far away.

Proper installation and placement of grab bars will not only protect the individual but will also help last. If you are unsure how to properly install grab bars, we recommend you reach out to the Elder Care Resource Coordinator Sue Lee for a list of licensed contractors who can help you safely install them.

Frank Danel is the facilities manager at ElderCare.