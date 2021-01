From home decor to unique clothes and shoes, the Muddy Peal offers Grove area residents unique gifts.

There is a new place in town with something different to offer.

The Muddy Pearl is open for business at Annie's Galleria Shopping Center in Grove and offers unique gifts, from home decor to clothes and shoes, for the Grove area. The store is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.