PHOENIX – Actor Nathan Jones, known for his bigger-than-life roles in “Troy”, “Mad Max: Fury Road”, and “The Scorpion King: Book of Souls”, brings his 6-foot, 11-inch strongman’s physique to “The Kiamichi Project”, a film that mixes the genres of action, horror, and fantasy into a gripping tale of revenge.

“For me, I love action roles, and I’m well suited for it. But who doesn’t like scaring others as well? If you can combine the two, all the better. They go hand-in-hand,” Jones said from his home in Queensland, Australia. “When I think of action horror films, ‘Alien’ stands out in my mind. It’s one of my favorite creature features of all time. They established the creature so strongly, every time it came into play, it put you on the edge of your seat.”

Rod High, president and CEO of Phoenix-based High Entertainment, is the producer and screenwriter for the film. He said Jones will play a Big Foot-type creature in the film, the ultimate evil villain. “Nathan is an amazing actor and a great guy. His role is pivotal to the entire movie, and we’re just so lucky to get him on board.”

Jones and High agree that the Australian actor is perfect for the job. “It sounds like a fun, interesting project that will have all the elements of action/drama and mystery/horror that Rod said I would be perfect for,” Jones said.

“The Kiamichi Project” is in development by Cryptid Films, a Tulsa-based subsidiary of Arizona-based High Entertainment. Plans are to film on location in the Kiamichi Mountains in Oklahoma, an area well-stoked in legends about Sasquatch. Jones joins actress Meg Foster, who signed on to play Lilith Griffin, a tough-as-nails militant who knows all about government secrets.

When asked about actors vs. CGI to create the mythic creatures in “The Kiamichi Project”, Jones said a combination gives audiences (and actors) the best of both worlds.

“They both have their strengths and weaknesses, advantages/disadvantages, which is why it’s a good idea to use both aspects that the director feels will make the film shine,” Jones said. “If you have the budget and no constraints to limit your creativity, by all means let her rip! Lol Bring it on!

“For the actor, I’m not sure if it’s an advantage to be stuck in a hot suit all day long, but for the audience, maybe. In my experience, I was able to be more versatile in my acting by ad-libbing my lines, and giving the director more than was expected, adding to the vision of the character.”

Jones first rose to fame in his homeland as a competitor in the World Musclepower Championships in the mid-1990s. After winning the Highland Games World Strongman Challenge in his 20s, Jones took his muscles to the ring as a regular in the World Wrestling Entertainment circuit with the moniker, “The Colossus of Boggo Road.”

His acting career has spanned more than two decades since getting his role as Hit Man in the 2006 film, “First Strike”.

