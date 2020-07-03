The Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) is accepting applications for a new tag agency in Washington County.

Statute requirements and metrics such as the tag agency’s proximity to other locations and volume of business are used to determine if an agency is beneficial and cost-efficient for the area.

“Our mission is to provide quality customer service and to ensure the success of the tag agencies in addition to serving

Oklahomans in the best way possible.” said Jay Doyle, OTC Executive Director. “We are hoping to receive some quality applications.”

The OTC also is accepting applications for new agencies in Cherokee and Ottawa counties.

Those interested in applying to open a tag agency should contact the OTC’s Motor Vehicle Division at 405-521-2519 or email jbaas@tax.ok.gov for an application.

Applicants should be aware of the following:

• The application must be mailed or hand delivered by July 20. It cannot be emailed or faxed.

• There is a required $100 nonrefundable fee that must be received with the application.

• Applicants must provide proof they will be able to obtain a bond for the required amount. (Bond amount varies for locations. The required amount will be provided to applicants.)

• All required forms must be completed and notarized, if applicable.

• Criminal background checks, as well as income tax filing compliance, will be conducted on all applicants.

• Credit checks will be run on all applicants.

The OTC plans to interview applicants and appoint agents in a timely manner in order to best serve the residents of the county.