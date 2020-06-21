You’ve likely spent more time at home over the past few weeks and months, which means you may have noticed some things you would like to change. Maybe it’s old carpet or drafty windows. Maybe it’s an outdoor project or converting that spare bedroom into a game room or home office.

Whatever it is that you would like to change — and whether your home improvement project is designed to increase the appeal and value of your home so you can sell it, or maybe to make it more livable and enjoyable for you and your family — home equity loans and lines of credit can be helpful tools.

It is important to remember, however, that there are some important differences between a home equity loan and a home equity line of credit.

Home equity loans may be a good product for those who are looking to receive a lump sum of cash to address their needs. The rate for this type of loan is usually fixed, and the consumer repays principle and interest each month as a fixed payment.

A home equity line of credit, meanwhile, is a good product for those who prefer to have access to a revolving line of cash over an extended period of time. With a home equity line of credit, the customer does not pay interest until some or all of the cash is actually withdrawn, and the monthly payment then fluctuates with the market. The funds can be disbursed and used as needed.

With both of these products, of course, your home is the collateral that’s at stake for the loan or line of credit. That’s why you will want to explore all options carefully.

Additionally, before making a decision between a home equity loan and a home equity line of credit, customers should shop for credit terms that best fit their needs without causing them financial struggles. They also should keep in mind that failure to make the required payments could result in negative information being disclosed to the credit reporting agencies, not to mention the potential loss of their home.

It also can be helpful to talk to a banking professional you know and trust. That’s true because, despite the fact that technology has made a wealth of information readily available, many people still find it beneficial to tap into the expertise a local lender has to offer.

So, whether your goal is to add a deck or a porch or a pool to your home to boost its resale value, to add bedrooms for additional children, or simply to update the interior or exterior of your home to give it a more modern look, consider a home equity loan or home equity line of credit. You may find that the solution to your unique, specific need is easier to achieve than you think.

— Emilie Roush is a Consumer Loan Sales Manager with Arvest.