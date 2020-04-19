The road to homeownership is exciting, but it also can be long and daunting, as many homebuyers across the country face competitive markets that favor the seller. Prospective buyers need to have the pre-planning behind them, so they’re prepared to make an offer once they cross the threshold of their dream home.

The very first steps that should be taken before the search begins include:

Budget analysis – Know your numbers. Determine how much is currently being spent on rent, debt and other fixed costs. It’s nice to believe you can swing the monthly mortgage, but it’s another thing to know you can. Understand where your paycheck goes and how much might be “leaking” into unknown places.

Work with a mortgage lender to get pre-qualified. Once you determine what you can afford, the hunt can’t begin until you know the amount of the loan for which you’re approved. It’s important to compare budget and loan amount to find the right price point for your new home. Mortgage lenders provide customers with information that may not have been considered. Prospective homebuyers who are pre-qualified often receive priority consideration from sellers when multiple offers are on the table; plus, pre- qualification helps the home buying process move more quickly.

Homebuyers who are not pre-qualified may be shopping for homes in price points they think they can afford, but for which they can’t secure a loan. Those situations may result in disappointment and wasted time.

Know what type of loan is best for you. There are several types of loans that are available to homebuyers.

Some of most common loans include FHA loans, VA loans, USDA loans and conventional loans.

An FHA loan is a mortgage issued by federally qualified lenders and insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA). This is a great option for low-to-moderate income borrowers who are unable to make a large down payment.

If you are a veteran or currently serving in the military, a VA loan might be a great option. This type of loan requires no money down and requires no monthly mortgage insurance, helping you buy more house for your money.

If you are looking for a house outside of a metro area, the property may qualify for a USDA loan. These loans are backed by the United States Department of Agriculture and are offered by most mortgage providers nationwide. These loans are not for farms, but for single-family homes that happen to be in less-dense areas. This type of loan requires no down payment.

Another loan to consider is a conventional loan. This refers to a loan that is not insured or guaranteed by the federal government. A conventional loan adheres to the guidelines set by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. It may have either a fixed or adjustable rate.

Conventional loans typically cost less than FHA loans but can be more difficult to secure.

Determining the type of loan for which you qualify also determines your down payment, interest rate and other factors, all of which are important for knowing your upfront costs and long-term payments in the home buying process.

The house hunt and the home buying experience can be exciting, and pre-planning positions the buyer for realistic expectations in terms of the financial commitment.

Mortgage lenders are a valuable resource during this process by helping consumers understand their options and navigate through the numerous decisions associated with purchasing a new home.

— Jill Carse is a mortgage lender for Arvest Bank in Bartlesville. She can be contacted at jcarse@arvest.com.