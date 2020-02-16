Arvest Bank has announced that Kim Adams has been named president and CEO for the bank in Bartlesville.

Adams has 24 years of industry experience and has served in a variety of roles at Arvest since beginning her career as a teller. Adams most recently served as executive vice president and sales manager for Arvest in Tulsa, a position she has held since 2015. As such, Adams was responsible for managing the retail branch, mortgage lending, private banking, marketing and operations divisions, among other responsibilities.

Adams replaces Kyle Hubbard, who now serves as president and CEO for Arvest in Springfield, Missouri.

“Kim has been a tremendous resource for me the past few years as we implemented many changes in our market and I am excited for her to become part of the Bartlesville bank and community,” Hubbard said. “I’m also very excited for our customers and associates, as I know she will be an excellent leader.”

Adams is a 2014 graduate of the Graduate Banking School at Colorado. Among numerous other civic endeavors, Adams is a member of Operation Aware of Oklahoma’s board of directors.

“Kim’s intellectual curiosity, listening skills and effectiveness at being a change agent really set her apart,” Arvest regional executive Brad Krieger said. “All of those qualities, combined with her passion for helping our customers, tell me that she is prepared for this role.”

Adams is expected to assume her duties in Bartlesville later this month.

“I’m very excited to join the Bartlesville team,” Adams said. “I’ve worked closely with Kyle on bank committees and projects, and am familiar with the success of his team. We want to continue to take care of our customers in the Bartlesville region and sustain the positive impact Arvest makes in our local communities.”

Adams has one son, a junior in high school.