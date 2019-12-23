Southern Oklahoma will soon have another choice for upscale dining courtesy of The Flower Bluff Manor in Sulphur. Located inside a historic house on West Muskogee Avenue, the restaurant will specialize in steaks, seafood and pastas as well as regular specials. Opening night is set for New Year’s Eve, and they will be hosting a special Great Gatsby themed gala in honor of the occasion.

Owner Linda Davis said her inspiration for the party comes partially from the house — which was built in 1924 — and partially from the new year being 2020. She and head chef Justin Dodson worked together with a special consultant to create a menu for the event that will showcase some of the food that will be on the regular menu along with special items that incorporate the theme. The event will also include a concert by Arbuckle Xpress and a champagne toast at midnight.

Davis said it has always been her dream to open a restaurant, and when she had the opportunity to purchase the building, she jumped at the chance.

“I’ve just always wanted this place,” Davis said. “It had been a steakhouse a few years ago, but it closed after the owner passed away. I’m so excited to reopen and bring it back to life.”

Davis said the restaurant will begin its regular business hours in January, and it will be open from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The bar will remain open to serve drinks and appetizers until midnight on the weekends.

Because the restaurant will be in an old house, multiple dining areas will be set up on both the ground floor and upstairs. Davis said the main dining rooms will be on the first floor, and the upstairs rooms will be available for those who would prefer a more private dining experience. She also has plans for the outside.

“Outside we want to do a New Orleans style courtyard,” Davis said. “We’re going to put up some wrought iron and maybe do a couple of fountains. We also want to set up an area where people can play corn hole and a space where bands can play on Saturday nights.”

Davis said she wants coming to The Flower Bluff Manor to be a unique, welcoming experience.

“When you come in I want everyone to feel warm and welcome, like the person waiting on you has known you forever,” Davis said. “I want everyone to know that you’re our guest here, not just a number.”

Reservations for the New Year’s Eve Gala can be made by calling 580-662-4005 and must be made by December 26. To find out more about the restaurant and see the full menu for the event visit www.theflowerbluffmanor.com.