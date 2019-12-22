Arvest Bank is pleased to announce it has hired Perry Brown as a trust officer in Bartlesville.

Brown has more than 20 years of industry experience and holds Certified Financial Planner and Certified Trust and Financial Advisor designations. He will be based out of the Arvest branch located at 100 S.E. Frank Phillips Blvd.

In his role as trust officer, Brown is responsible for fiduciary account administration of personal trusts, estates, investment accounts and individual retirement accounts.

“We are thrilled to add Perry to our team here in Bartlesville,” Arvest Wealth Management regional manager Josh Randolph said. “His extensive knowledge and experience will be an asset not just to our organization, but more importantly, our clients. Perry also possesses a genuine desire to build relationships with customers, a trait that serves those customers well.”

Brown served in the United States Naval Reserve for more than eight years and completed his service as a lieutenant commander, U.S. Navy Supply Corps. Additionally, Brown earned a bachelor’s degree at Palm Beach Atlantic University and a master’s degree in business administration at Baylor University. He was given an Alumni Service Award from Palm Beach Atlantic University in 2008.

Brown’s current and past civic endeavors include involvement with the U.S. Navy Supply Corps Foundation and serving as a national board member for Smiles Change Lives, a discounted braces program for kids, among others.