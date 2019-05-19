Joe Land Carpet Cleaning was founded on honesty, hard work and unmatched customer service over 45 years ago by Joe Land Sr. Today, Joe Land Jr. carries on the family tradition with the same company values from all of those years ago.

The company prides itself on offering professional cleaning services at an affordable price. Here are a few of the reasons that the company is still going strong after four decades in the cleaning industry:

Affordable Service: There are no double, triple or quadruple “add-on” charges with Joe Land. Carpet and upholstery are cleaned at a fair, affordable rate. In fact, Joe encourages that if you do not know who to call, “shop and compare” and call around for estimates. He believes that once you call Joe Land Carpet Cleaning, you will never want to call another cleaner.

No Hidden Fees or Charges: You will only receive and pay for the service that you need with Joe Land. “If you don’t need a carpet protector, we won’t try to sell you a carpet protector,” explains Joe. “I have seen companies inflate prices, and charge for extra services that a client just doesn’t need. We want to provide a cleaning service that is helpful and beneficial to our clients, without charging excess, needless services.” Also, Joe Land does not charge an add-on fee for moving furniture.

No Commissioned Sales Reps: Joe Land or Bartlesville Manager, Jeff Witt, handles every job, large or small. This company doesn’t rely on a commissioned sales staff to measure square footage and figure pricing. Joe adds, “If you are unsure about an estimate, make sure you ask questions and get the answers that you need and make sense to you before choosing a cleaning company.” For example, if you only want the open areas cleaned, make sure the estimate is not measured wall-to-wall.

Joe’s more than 45 years in the business gives him vast amounts of knowledge and skill for every job. Simply put, the company will do everything possible to make their customers’ carpets and furniture look the very best.

“We know the skills, hard work, attention to detail and extreme customer satisfaction have made our business into the reputable company that it is today,” says Joe. “With a loyal client base, as well as new customers willing to give us a try, we appreciate how our business has grown in the Bartlesville area.”

The business was established in 1969 in Bartlesville, and in 1981, Joe Land Jr. expanded the family business to include the Tulsa area. The company has been providing quality carpet care and upholstery work ever since.

“See what a difference we can make to the appearance of your home,” says Joe. “We want your business, and we want you to be happy. We think we can offer you the absolute best job for your dollar in town.”

Joe Land Carpet Cleaning boasts a knowledgeable and experienced staff. And they’re versatile, as well, able to handle any job from living rooms to arenas.

Despite the size of the job — be it one room or a half-million square feet worth of space — Joe Land Carpet Cleaning is confident in their ability to get the job done in the best fashion possible while offering competitive pricing. The company provides professional, high-quality service for both residential and commercial carpet and furniture cleaning.

Joe Land Carpet Cleaning offers discounts to area churches. First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa and First Baptist Church of Ramona — are just two of the company’s many clients throughout Green Country.

The staff at Joe Land Carpet Cleaning is eager to continue providing Bartlesville and the surrounding areas with the affordable, high-quality and consistent cleaning service that it always has.

“Our main goal is to provide such excellent service that once you choose Joe Land Carpet Cleaning to work for you, you will never wonder who to call again,” says Joe.

The business is both bonded and insured, allowing customers peace of mind that they’ll get only the safest and finest service around.

See what Joe Land Carpet Cleaning can do for their home and/or business. Call today and get carpets and upholstery fresh and clean before the holiday traffic.

Joe Land Carpet Cleaning can be reached at 918-333-0196. Joe Land Jr. answers all calls. You can also visit their website at joelandcleaning.com.