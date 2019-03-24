Arvest Bank Bartlesville Executive Vice President and Sales Manager Andy Novak will retire effective Friday, the company announced last week.

“Andy’s contributions and accomplishments here at Arvest and in the Bartlesville community are far too numerous to list,” Arvest Bartlesville President Kyle Hubbard said. “She has been an invaluable team member not just for the bank and our customers, but for Bartlesville and the surrounding areas. We know the many relationships she has established and cultivated will continue to grow, and we wish her all the best in her retirement. I know she is particularly looking forward to spending more time with her friends and family.”

Novak, recently the recipient of the Outstanding Mentor Award at Bartlesville Chamber’s sixth annual Celebration of Women in Business, began her 45-year career at Union State Bank. She held a variety of roles there, and in 1998, accepted the position of executive vice president and sales manager at Arvest.

Among numerous civic endeavors, Novak currently serves on the board of directors of the Community Center Trust Authority. She also has served on boards for the Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center, Tri County Tech Incubator Center and Hillcrest Country Club. She also serves as the pianist and choir accompanist for First Wesleyan Church.

She and her husband, Dan, have three children and six grandchildren.