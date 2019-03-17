Arvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the “World’s Best Banks” for 2019.

In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes has produced its first-ever “World’s Best Banks” list based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 40,000 bank customers across the world. Participants were asked to identify all banks where they have opened checking or savings accounts; they were then asked to rate the banks in the following areas — trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services and financial advice.

“It is always nice to be recognized on these types of lists, especially when they are based on feedback provided by our customers,” said Kyle Hubbard, president for Arvest in Bartlesville. “We are committed to customer-focused banking so it is both rewarding and inspiring to know that this ranking reflects the fact our customers are pleased with their relationship with us.”

A total of 415 banks in 23 different countries received the distinction with 60 of those based in the United States. On average, each bank recognized received 100 customer evaluations.

Arvest ranked 16th on the list of U.S. banks. The full list and an accompanying article can be found on the Forbes website.

This honor is the first Arvest has received from Forbes in 2019. Forbes named Arvest one of “America’s Best Large Employers” in both 2017 and 2018, as well as one of “America’s Best Employers for Women.”