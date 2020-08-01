Colby Strachan
School: Bartlesville High
Class: Senior
Sports: Wrestling
Spotlight: Qualified for the second-straight year for the Class 6A state tournament.
College committed to for athletics: Unknown/uncommitted
Colby Strachan
School: Bartlesville High
Class: Senior
Sports: Wrestling
Spotlight: Qualified for the second-straight year for the Class 6A state tournament.
College committed to for athletics: Unknown/uncommitted
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.