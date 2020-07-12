Robert John Schoen

Mr Robert John Schoen passed away suddenly at home Jul 4 2020. He was born Oct 26 1930 to Ruth and Carl Schoen and grew up in Webster Groves, MO., graduating in 1948 and from Washington U of St Louis with Honors in 1952.

In 1953 he married Joyce Zwygart and served in the U.S.Army during the Korean conflict as a master Cartographer mapping the Iceland ice cap. Upon discharge he became a Registered Professional Engineer ( Civil) working on several urban renewal projects and later relocating to Bartlesville OK and establishing Bart. Engineering and Surveying Co, doing design of subdivisions for various builders. Finally retiring at age 77 and moving to FL.

He was a avid golfer and enjoyed his many friends at Hillcrest CC and later in FL with his buddies Frank, Charlie and Floyd. Bob loved to travel and after many road trips in U.S. and Canada with golf clubs did many trips to Europe and later cruising. He made friends everywhere but it was up to Joyce to keep in touch.

He was preceded in death by a son, Stephan John, his parents, in-laws Susanne and Frank Zwygart, brother Carl Jr. brother in law Frank Jr, son in law Edward Stewart.

Surviving are his wife Joyce of the home, son William (Cathy) son Ronald (Deborah) and daughter Carol Stewart, grandchildren Will, Matthew, Karen, Christopher, Andrew and 4 great grandchildren.

Friends who wish may send memorial donations to Central Ridge Library c/o Cheryl and on line condolences to HooperFuneralHome.com He will be interred at the Nat’l Veteran Cemetary in Bushnell, FL Memorial services at a later date.