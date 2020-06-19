OSDH Update: There are 8,904 cases and 364 deaths and 6,898 recovered as a result of COVID-19 in the state of Oklahoma as of Thursday, June 18. Washington County has recorded 357 confirmed cases of the virus, 38 deaths and 306 recovered.
OSDH Update: There are 8,904 cases and 364 deaths and 6,898 recovered as a result of COVID-19 in the state of Oklahoma as of Thursday, June 18. Washington County has recorded 357 confirmed cases of the virus, 38 deaths and 306 recovered.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.