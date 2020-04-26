Malcolm Shaw Jr.

Malcolm C Shaw Jr, 77 passed away in Bartlesville, OK on Monday, April 20 after losing his battle with COVID 19. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda, in Bartlesville, his two sons, Chris (Bartlesville) and Curtis as well as his grandchildren Tynan and Tierney (Tulsa) and his brother, Bill, in Greensboro, NC.

He was born in Fayetteville, NC in 1942 to Malcolm Sr and Delia Shaw. He and his brother, Bill were involved in just about every sport or contest around growing up. He graduated from Fayetteville HS in 1960. Malcolm was a “Friend’s Friend” and all of his friends cherished his fellowship. He was quite the competitor in almost anything, but afterwards he was the same Malcolm, win or lose. His favorite sport was probably basketball although some might say it was playing pool with GI’s in downtown Fayetteville. His father Malcolm, Sr. was a police officer and watched over all of their pack of friends, although Malcolm and Billy needed him the most.

Malcolm and Billy spent many a weekend driving down to Myrtle Beach where Malcolm eventually met and started dating the love of his life, Linda McInnis, also from Fayetteville. It started when he asked her to dance at Sonny’s Pavilion the summer 1964 and culminated when they were married on August 14th, 1966. This began the wonderful adventure of their life together.

Malcolm started his career with Phillips Petroleum in 1967 in the Fayetteville sales office. He and Linda moved throughout the South before they transferred to Bartlesville in 1980. He spent the bulk of his career there in the supply group trading, buying and selling refined products for the company. Malcolm was widely known and well-liked throughout the supply industry and eventually retired in 1998. His friends in the industry would remark if you wanted to be sure Malcolm would attend an industry meeting or gathering of any type, make sure golf was on the agenda. Malcolm continued his love of golf after he retired and was a well-known face at Adams Golf Club.

Malcolm had a wide circle of friends from work, the golf course, the ball fields, even the card rooms in the Bartlesville area. His family and friends cherish the memories of so many of those back-yard cook outs and dinners. Linda will miss having to remind him to stop talking and turn on the grill…

As much as Malcolm valued his work and loved to golf, he was first and foremost a husband and father. Family vacations to the Carolinas beaches were at least an annual trek where his extended family would get together for a week on the beach enjoying the weather and catching up. He also spent countless hours coaching this or that baseball team in Bartlesville, ferrying players to this field or that game. It is thought that he hit more grounders than anyone in Bartlesville in the 80’s, both to his sons and many others. We do know that he and Linda worked more hours in the concession stands at Doenges Stadium than they spent in their own homes in the summers. He set an example to everyone around him, including his sons, that honesty, integrity, hard work and fair competition are the best traits for a person. He loved his family and we will all miss him dearly.

In light of the current COVID restrictions, memorial services will be announced and held at a later date in both Bartlesville and Fayetteville.