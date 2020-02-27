Eugene Towers

December 29, 1925-February 19, 2020

Eugene “Gene” Towers of Bartlesville transitioned peacefully at 7:18 PM on Wednesday, February 19, at Adams Parc Rehabilitation Facility. A Reflection of Life Service will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Thursday at Stumpff Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday at Spirit Church, 2121 Madison Blvd., with Pastor Darryl Wootton officiating and Rev. Victor Paul of Greater First Baptist Church, as eulogist. Interment will be in the Sanders Cemetery in Nowata County, directed by Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory.

Visitation will be held at Stumpff Funeral Home, until 8 PM Thursday.

Mr. Towers was born on December 29, 1925 in Nowata County to Edward and Katie (Alberty) Towers. He grew up in Craig County. He was married to Mary “Irene” Walton. They made their home in the Big Creek area of Craig County, until moving to Bartlesville in 1955.

Mr. Towers was employed with the City of Bartlesville and later with Phillips 66 Security. He also farmed and raised cattle for several years. Mr. Towers had a true servant’s heart and passion for leading others to Christ. Eugene and his wife raised his siblings as well as numerous other children, including, Jade House. He was a faithful member of Bethel AME Church and the 12th Episcopal District of the AME Church. Mr. Towers served on the Steward and Trustee boards, respectively. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Mr. Towers is survived by his children Shirley (Towers) Washington and her husband Claude of Bartlesville, OK, Beatrice (Towers) Alexander and her husband James of League City, TX, Clarence Towers and his wife Debrah of Bartlesville, OK, Judy Towers of Rogers, AR, Lee Towers and wife Cherlyn of O’Fallon, MO, Daniel Towers of Bartlesville, OK, Carol Towers of Bartlesville, OK and Warren “Dale” Towers of Bartlesville, OK, his siblings James and Louise Towers of Lawton OK, Richard and Barbara Towers of Wann, OK, Minnie and Hubert Martin of Palmdale, CA, George and Thelma Towers of Tulsa, OK , sister-in-law Lillie Flemons of Bartlesville, OK, 13 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Katie Towers, his wife, Irene Towers, brother Otis Towers, sisters Francis Towers, Mary Towers Jones, Ladeen Walton, and Betty Walton.

