Steve Douglas Thompson

Steve Douglas Thompson was born May 6, 1942, to Edward Douglas and Icy Beatrice Thompson in the family home in Bates, AR.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Dale Thompson, Don Thompson and an infant brother Jimmy Thompson.

Steve is survived by his wife, Elaine, son, Lance; daughter, Stephanie and husband Allen Lester; granddaughters, Alex and husband Blake Buckner and Ryan and husband Austin Eden; grandsons, Jake Thompson and Taylor Thompson; great-grandsons, Bear Buckner and Birk Buckner; brother, Dewayne Thompson; sisters, Kathie Sosa, Dolores Tolbert, and Geneva Cook.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Kitties & Canines at 4900 Rogers Avenue, Suite 100A Ft. Smith, AR 72903 or Autism Speaks.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book at www.stumpff.org