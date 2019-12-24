My name is Damian Wayne Mooney. I’m 3 1/2 and I live in Bartlesville.
I want a buzz light year and a woody doll. I’ve been a good boy this year. I want a forky toy too. I will leave cookies and milk out for you.
Sincerely
Damian Wayne Mooney
