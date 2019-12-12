Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Thursday, Dec. 12th:

0-56-25-18 Gift Basket of Hair Products from A+ Barber

0-36-79-63 $50.00 VISA Gift Card from American Heritage Bank

0-24-40-74 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Frank Phillips Home

0-48-90-92 $50.00 Gift Card from Moxie on Second

0-50-45-00 Two $25.00 Gift Certificate from Lito’s Mexican Restaurant

0-37-78-86 Multipoint Inspection, Oil Change & Tire Rotation from Patriot Buick GMC Hyundai

0-51-00-73 Two $25.00 Gift Certificate to Samantha’s Restaurant

0-40-87-48 $50.00 Gift Certificate to Sunrise Donuts in Dewey

0-51-46-87 Two $25.00 Gift Certificate to Senor Salsa

0-15-66-97 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Tate Boys Tire & Service (downtown Location)

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.) New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3 business days or Monday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m.