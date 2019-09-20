The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Sept. 18

Burruss Jeramey Trey, 28, on charges of possession of marijuana and heroin and failure to appear.

Davis Trisha Christine, 41, on charges of aggravated assault – nonfamily weapon and threats to kill.

Fanning Skyler William, 26, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, proof of security verification, mandatory use of seat belts and failure to appear warrant.

Robinson Stephanie Lanette, 53, failure to appear warrant.

Thompson, Iola Janine, 64, failure to appear warrant.